Technical Discussion Morning sun, then afternoon showers tomorrow! Sunday, June 25, 2017 10:20 PM EDT Updated: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible both Monday and Tuesday afternoons. A trough of low pressure over the Great Lakes will slowly shift east, with is center axis passing across northern New England. More>>

2017 fireworks displays across Connecticut (WFSB) Saturday, June 24, 2017 6:12 AM EDT Updated: Here's a list of where you can find fireworks shows across the state this summer. More>>

Waterbury Police open case and reward in yearlong homicide investigation Waterbury police. (WFSB file photo) Sunday, June 25, 2017 10:19 PM EDT Updated: Waterbury Police and the State of Connecticut is opening a $50,000 reward in a yearlong murder case. More>>

Fire disrupts wedding party at banquet hall in East Hampton Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:26 PM EDT Updated: A wedding party was cut short as a fire erupted in the banquet hall at St. Clements Castle in Portland on Sunday afternoon. More>>

Travelers Championship TPC River Highlands to re-open on Tuesday after tournament Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:18 PM EDT Updated: The crews at TPC River Highlands will have a quick turnaround to get the greens ready for their loyal members after the Travelers Championship. There has been little rest for the maintenance staff at TPC River Highlands as they kept the green pristine until the last play. More>>

5 state parks reached parking capacity today (DEEP) Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:12 PM EDT Updated: Five state parks have reached capacity on Sunday afternoon and are not allowing any new visitors. More>>

Pedestrian hit by motor vehicle in Vernon (WFSB) Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:12 PM EDT Updated: A pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle in Vernon on Sunday afternoon. More>>

TRAFFIC ALERT I-95 northbound in Bridgeport closed for crash involving tractor trailer Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:11 PM EDT Updated: Two lanes of Interstate 95 northbound between exits 27 and 27A are closed as police respond to a tractor trailer accident on Sunday evening. More>>

Driver injured after tanker truck crashes near Suffield home A tanker truck hit a home in Suffield Sunday. (WFSB) Sunday, June 25, 2017 3:49 PM EDT Updated: A tanker truck crashed near a home in Suffield on Sunday morning. More>>

Connecticut lawmakers, governor to resume budget talks Connecticut legislative leaders are resuming closed-door state budget talks with Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, hoping to possibly vote on a new two-year plan later in the week. More>>

Missing New York boater pulled from Stamford Harbor dies (DEEP) Sunday, June 25, 2017 2:05 PM EDT Updated: Connecticut environmental authorities say a New York boater has died after he was pulled from the waters of Long Island Sound in the Stamford Harbor. More>>

Two arrested during altercation at Ocean Beach Park Sunday, June 25, 2017 1:50 PM EDT Updated: New London Police arrested two people following an altercation at Ocean Beach Park Saturday. According to police, officials received a report of a woman striking a young child across the face in the parking lot of the park. More>>

SUMMER EATS Pig Rig BBQ in Wallingford kicks off our Smokehouse Sundays Our summer food series kicks off this morning. This year we're exploring just some of the great smokehouses found across the state in smokehouse Sundays and Pig Rig BBQ out of Wallingford came to Channel 3 studios to help us get things started. More>>

Waterford Speedbowl opens for first racing of 2017 The Waterford Speedowl opened for racing for the first time Saturday (WFSB). Saturday, June 24, 2017 10:47 PM EDT Updated: For a time it was uncertain whether there would even be a race season at New London's Waterford Speedbowl this year in the wake of a sex trafficking investigation involving the track's owner. But tonight the cars rolled out for their first race. More>>

Police look to identify body pulled from Long Island Sound Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:34 PM EDT Updated: Clinton Police are looking to identify the body of a man pulled from Long Island Sound Saturday morning. According to Clinton Police, a male body was recovered in the Long Island Sound around 11:30 a.m. More>>

Chicken bites recalled for possible contamination of bone Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 8:26 PM EDT Updated: Approximately 54,630 pounds of chicken bites products are being recalled because they may contain extraneous materials, specifically bone, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). More>>

Mastiff named Martha wins world's ugliest dog A 125-pound gentle giant named Martha has been crowned the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest. More>>

Simsbury's 'Flower Bridge' closed for inspection beginning Monday The flower bridge in Simsbury will be closed for inspections beginning June 26 (WFSB). Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:36 PM EDT Updated: The town of Simsbury announced the Old Drake Hill Road Bridge, commonly called the 'Flower Bridge' will be closed beginning June 26. Officials said the closure is due to planned inspections of the span. More>>

Emergency crews on scene of motorcycle crash in Goshen (WFSB file) Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:07 PM EDT Updated: Emergency crews have been called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Goshen. According to officials, the crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday on Ives Road, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the area of 137 Ives Rd. More>>

North Haven mourning loss of police K-9 K-9 Zeus of the North Haven Police Department who passed away recently. (North Haven Police Department Facebook page) Saturday, June 24, 2017 11:25 AM EDT Updated: The North Haven Police Department is mourning the loss of their very first K-9, Zeus. More>>

Rocky Hill family reunited with stolen dog Jazzy was inside a car that was stolen on Friday (submitted) Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:12 AM EDT Updated: A Rocky Hill family has been happily reunited with their beloved dog after she was taken when their car was stolen Friday. More>>

PD: Bristol man performed lewd act in front of children John Truiolo (Bristol police) Friday, June 23, 2017 6:14 PM EDT Updated: A Bristol man is facing charges after police said he was naked and performing a lewd act in front of four children. More>>