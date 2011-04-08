Connecticut News, Connecticut Breaking News, Connecticut Weather - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Latest Headlines

Travelers Championship

Spieth wins 2017 Travelers Championship Video included

Updated:

Jordan Spieth won the 2017 Travelers Championship after a playoff on Sunday evening.  

More>>

More News

Technical Discussion

Morning sun, then afternoon showers tomorrow!

Updated:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible both Monday and Tuesday afternoons.  A trough of low pressure over the Great Lakes will slowly shift east, with is center axis passing across northern New England. 

More>>

2017 fireworks displays across Connecticut

(WFSB) (WFSB)
Updated:

Here's a list of where you can find fireworks shows across the state this summer.

More>>

Waterbury Police open case and reward in yearlong homicide investigation

Waterbury police. (WFSB file photo) Waterbury police. (WFSB file photo)
Updated:

Waterbury Police and the State of Connecticut is opening a $50,000 reward in a yearlong murder case. 

More>>

Two killed in two car crash in Canton on Saturday

(WFSB) (WFSB)
Updated:

Two people were killed in a crash on Saturday evening involving two cars on Route 44. 

More>>

Fire disrupts wedding party at banquet hall in East Hampton Video included

Updated:

A wedding party was cut short as a fire erupted in the banquet hall at St. Clements Castle in Portland on Sunday afternoon. 

More>>

Travelers Championship

TPC River Highlands to re-open on Tuesday after tournament Video included

Updated:

The crews at TPC River Highlands will have a quick turnaround to get the greens ready for their loyal members after the Travelers Championship.  There has been little rest for the maintenance staff at TPC River Highlands as they kept the green pristine until the last play.  

More>>

5 state parks reached parking capacity today

(DEEP) (DEEP)
Updated:

Five state parks have reached capacity on Sunday afternoon and are not allowing any new visitors.

More>>

Pedestrian hit by motor vehicle in Vernon

(WFSB) (WFSB)
Updated:

A pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle in Vernon on Sunday afternoon. 

More>>

TRAFFIC ALERT

I-95 northbound in Bridgeport closed for crash involving tractor trailer

Updated:

Two lanes of Interstate 95 northbound between exits 27 and 27A are closed as police respond to a tractor trailer accident on Sunday evening.

More>>

Driver injured after tanker truck crashes near Suffield home

A tanker truck hit a home in Suffield Sunday. (WFSB) A tanker truck hit a home in Suffield Sunday. (WFSB)
Updated:

A tanker truck crashed near a home in Suffield on Sunday morning.

More>>

Connecticut lawmakers, governor to resume budget talks

Connecticut legislative leaders are resuming closed-door state budget talks with Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, hoping to possibly vote on a new two-year plan later in the week.

More>>

Missing New York boater pulled from Stamford Harbor dies

(DEEP) (DEEP)
Updated:

Connecticut environmental authorities say a New York boater has died after he was pulled from the waters of Long Island Sound in the Stamford Harbor.  

More>>

Two arrested during altercation at Ocean Beach Park

Updated:

New London Police arrested two people following an altercation at Ocean Beach Park Saturday.  According to police, officials received a report of a woman striking a young child across the face in the parking lot of the park. 

More>>

Science Sunday

Mark and TJ talk about temperature and heat

Our own Mark Dixon and TJ McKenna talk about temperature and heat. 

More>>

SUMMER EATS

Pig Rig BBQ in Wallingford kicks off our Smokehouse Sundays

Our summer food series kicks off this morning. This year we're exploring just some of the great smokehouses found across the state in smokehouse Sundays and Pig Rig BBQ out of Wallingford came to Channel 3 studios to help us get things started.

More>>

Waterford Speedbowl opens for first racing of 2017 Video included

The Waterford Speedowl opened for racing for the first time Saturday (WFSB). The Waterford Speedowl opened for racing for the first time Saturday (WFSB).
Updated:

For a time it was uncertain whether there would even be a race season at New London's Waterford Speedbowl this year in the wake of a sex trafficking investigation involving the track's owner. But tonight the cars rolled out for their first race.

More>>

Police look to identify body pulled from Long Island Sound

Updated:

Clinton Police are looking to identify the body of a man pulled from Long Island Sound Saturday morning.  According to Clinton Police, a male body was recovered in the Long Island Sound around 11:30 a.m. 

More>>

Chicken bites recalled for possible contamination of bone

Updated:

Approximately 54,630 pounds of chicken bites products are being recalled because they may contain extraneous materials, specifically bone, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

More>>

Mastiff named Martha wins world's ugliest dog

A 125-pound gentle giant named Martha has been crowned the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest.

More>>

Simsbury's 'Flower Bridge' closed for inspection beginning Monday

The flower bridge in Simsbury will be closed for inspections beginning June 26 (WFSB). The flower bridge in Simsbury will be closed for inspections beginning June 26 (WFSB).
Updated:

The town of Simsbury announced the Old Drake Hill Road Bridge, commonly called the 'Flower Bridge' will be closed beginning June 26.  Officials said the closure is due to planned inspections of the span.  

More>>

Emergency crews on scene of motorcycle crash in Goshen

(WFSB file) (WFSB file)
Updated:

Emergency crews have been called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Goshen.  According to officials, the crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday on Ives Road, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the area of 137 Ives Rd. 

More>>

Police identify two killed, one injured in Waterbury crash

Updated:

Waterbury police have identified the two people killed in a crash Friday morning.

More>>

North Haven mourning loss of police K-9

K-9 Zeus of the North Haven Police Department who passed away recently. (North Haven Police Department Facebook page) K-9 Zeus of the North Haven Police Department who passed away recently. (North Haven Police Department Facebook page)
Updated:

The North Haven Police Department is mourning the loss of their very first K-9, Zeus.

More>>

Rocky Hill family reunited with stolen dog

Jazzy was inside a car that was stolen on Friday (submitted) Jazzy was inside a car that was stolen on Friday (submitted)
Updated:

A Rocky Hill family has been happily reunited with their beloved dog after she was taken when their car was stolen Friday.

More>>

Early morning fire damages East Hartford house

Updated:

An early morning fire in East Hartford left a home damaged.

More>>

TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Spieth remains atop the leaderboard on day 2 of play Video included

Updated:

Jordan Spieth continued to lead the Travelers Championship on Friday.

More>>

PD: Bristol man performed lewd act in front of children

John Truiolo (Bristol police) John Truiolo (Bristol police)
Updated:

A Bristol man is facing charges after police said he was naked and performing a lewd act in front of four children.

More>>

TSA offers summer travel safety tips

TSA officials provided information on summer travel safety tips (WFSB) TSA officials provided information on summer travel safety tips (WFSB)
Updated:

On Friday morning, TSA officials met at Bradley International Airport to provide some travel safety tips.

More>>

  • US & World NewsMore>>

  • Hong Kong: How a 'barren rock' became an Asian powerhouse

    Hong Kong: How a 'barren rock' became an Asian powerhouse

    (MEREDITH Image)(MEREDITH Image)

    The Hong Kong Crown Colony was founded on January 26, 1841, when Britain's Union Flag was raised over Possession Point, a then unremarkable headland in Southern China. Its new rulers in London weren't so impressed by their acquisition, with Foreign Secretary Lord Palmerston famously denouncing it as a "barren rock with nary a house upon it" that would never "be a mart for trade." 

    More >

    The Hong Kong Crown Colony was founded on January 26, 1841, when Britain's Union Flag was raised over Possession Point, a then unremarkable headland in Southern China. Its new rulers in London weren't so impressed by their acquisition, with Foreign Secretary Lord Palmerston famously denouncing it as a "barren rock with nary a house upon it" that would never "be a mart for trade." 

    More >

  • Bruno Mars kicks off BET Awards

    Bruno Mars kicks off BET Awards

    runo Mars performs "Perm" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)runo Mars performs "Perm" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

    Bruno Mars has opened the 2017 BET Award dancing and playing in synchronization with his band the Hooligans to a performance of "Perm."

    More >

    Bruno Mars has opened the 2017 BET Award dancing and playing in synchronization with his band the Hooligans to a performance of "Perm."

    More >

  • Recalls, settlements bankrupt airbag maker

    Recalls, settlements bankrupt airbag maker

    (Photo: Associated Press) File photo taken in 2015 shows a deployed safety airbag in a 2001 Honda Accord at the LKQ Pick Your Part salvage yard in Medley, Florida.(Photo: Associated Press) File photo taken in 2015 shows a deployed safety airbag in a 2001 Honda Accord at the LKQ Pick Your Part salvage yard in Medley, Florida.

    Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators that are linked to the death of at least 16 people. 

    More >

    Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators that are linked to the death of at least 16 people. 

    More >
    •   

Weather Alert

Weather

Watch Channel 3 Eyewitness News

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Connect with WFSB
Events Calendar
Eyewitness News Livestream