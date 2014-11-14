March Madness 2014 - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Your UConn Huskies photos

Your UConn Huskies photos.

UConn women defeat Stanford, join men in NCAA championship

Updated:

UConn defeated Stanford 75-56 to keep its undefeated season alive Sunday night. It'll meet undefeated archrival Notre Dame Tuesday.

UConn defeats Kentucky to win national title

Updated:

UConn men are national champions.

UConn women return home

The UConn women's basketball team returns to Connecticut.

Ollie's wisdom guides UConn to title game

Updated:

Kevin Ollie was a student of the game as a player, a tact that helped him play in the NBA for 13 seasons.

Boatright feeds off defensive disruption

AP Photo AP Photo
Updated:

Ryan Boatright enjoys invading personal spaces.

Returning Huskies leading the way

Updated:

UConn's players stuck around and are now reaping the benefits.

Napier trying to shed Walker's shadow

Updated:

Shabazz Napier has a chance to escape Kemba Walker's shadow.

Women's basketball Final Four loaded with stars

Updated:

The women's basketball Final Four features Hall of Fame coaches, star players, fabulous freshmen and of course for the first time ever - two undefeated teams.

UConn again sends men and women to Final Fours

Updated:

UConn's men's basketball team left campus Tuesday for Dallas and the Final Four.

Donny Marshall named commentator for UConn's FInal Four game

Updated:

Former college basketball stars Donny Marshall of UConn and Rex Chapman of Kentucky will be among the commentators for the team-specific broadcasts of Saturday's Final Four games.

Ogwumike, Stewart, Sims on AP All-America team

Updated:

Connecticut's Breanna Stewart and Baylor's Odyssey Sims were also on all 36 ballots selected by the national media panel that votes in the weekly Top 25.

UConn women top Aggies 69-54, head to Final Four

Updated:

Connecticut advanced to the women's Final Four for the seventh straight year with a 69-54 victory against Texas A&M on Monday night.

UConn's Shabazz Napier makes AP All-America team

Updated:

UConn's Shabazz Napier made The Associated Press All-America team.

Slideshow

Photos from the UConn vs. Michigan State game

The following slideshow contains photos from UConn's Elite 8 matchup against Michigan State and when the Huskies defeated Iowa State in the Sweet Sixteen

Iowa State meets UConn in Sweet 16 at Garden

Updated:

Iowa State and UConn meet in the Sweet Sixteen with similar NBA-inspired offenses.

Metro-North to run special train for UConn fans

Updated:

The Metro-North commuter railroad has added an extra train to bring UConn fans into New York Friday for the school's NCAA tournament game against Iowa State.

NCAA upsets crush perfect bracket hopes

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Mercer forward Jakob Gollon (20) and guard Langston Hall (21) celebrate after defeating Duke 78-71 in an NCAA college basketball second-round game against Duke, Friday, March 21, 2014, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Mercer forward Jakob Gollon (20) and guard Langston Hall (21) celebrate after defeating Duke 78-71 in an NCAA college basketball second-round game against Duke, Friday, March 21, 2014, in Raleigh, N.C.
Updated:

The billion-dollar dream is over. A second day of upsets ended any chance of someone having a perfect NCAA tournament bracket in Warren Buffett's $1 billion challenge. It was a favorite that provided

Villanova to face UConn in former Big East reunion

Updated:

Villanova coach Jay Wright is confident it won't take the opening 15 minutes for his players to gain respect for their next NCAA tournament opponent.

Enter to win our $1 million bracket contest

Enter the March Mayhem contest for the chance to win $1 million. Fill out your bracket now!!!

