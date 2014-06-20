Weekends at the Science Center Videos - WFSB 3 Connecticut
Member Center:
Create Account
|
Log In
Manage Account
|
Log Out
SITE SEARCH
HOME
News
U.S. & World News
National
International
Health
Entertainment
National Sports
Business
Technology
Strange
War on Terror
20 Towns in Twenty Days
Local Stories Only
Fairfield County News
Politics
Face the State
Face the State
Closings and Delays
Liberty Bank Surprise Squad
WFSB Mobile
Sign up for text and mobile alerts
Do you have a news tip for WFSB?
Inside Channel 3
Talent appearance request form
Contact Us
Intern at WFSB!
Meet the Eyewitness News Team
Connecticut Science Center
Blogs
Press Releases
Tours & Visits
Do you have a news tip for WFSB?
TV Listings
Birthdays and Anniversaries
FCC 398 Children's Television Programming Report
3Cares
Something's Brewing
Birthdays and Anniversaries
3 On The Radio
Science Sunday
Connecticut Science Center
Lost and Pound Pets
Weather
Pinpoint Doppler Livestream
Ski Report
Interactive Radar
Technical Discussion
7-Day Forecast
Pinpoint Doppler Loop
Closings and Delays
WFSB Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Bug iCams
Early Warning Weather Tracker
Early Warning Weather Day
Channel 3's 2017-2018 winter storm names
WFSB Mobile
Sign up for text and mobile alerts
Traffic
Gas Buddy
Pothole Patrol
Video
iWitness
News Videos
Trending Now
Drone 3
CBS News Livestream
Watch CBS Shows
I-Team
Submit a tip to the I-Team
Your Health
Medical Rounds
Better CT
Better Health
Better Money with Johnson Brunetti
Sports
High School Sports Scores
Countdown to the Travelers
Friday Night Football
Friday Night Frenzy Winter Edition
Friday Night Frenzy Spring Edition
Recipes
LIFESTYLE
test pr
Entertainment
Entertainment News from TV Guide
Daily Animated Comic
Money
Personal Finance
Your Job
Business
Small Business
Home/Family
Home & Garden
Parenting
Seniors
Education
Green
Health
Women's Health
Diet & Fitness
Men's Health
Seniors' Health
The Latest from HealthDay
Children's Health
Sex & Relationships
Live Well
Health Topics
Food
What's Cooking Now
Favorite Recipe Collections
Pets
Dogs
Cats
Tech
Travel
Beauty & Style
Weddings
Fashion
Hair & Makeup
Shopping
Auto
VideoBytes
In the Know
Weekends at the Science Center: Cycling to Wellness
Weekends at the Science Center: Connecticut Open House Day
Weekends at the Science Center: Curious George and birthday parties
Weekends at the Science Center: The Butterfly Encounter, special contest
Weekends at the Science Center: Curious George
Weekends at the Science Center: New exhibit to open involving Curious George
Weekends at the Center: Curious George
Weekends at the Science Center: Family Harvesting Weekend
Weekends at the Science Center: Exploring the rooftop garden
Weekends at the Science Center: Butterfly Encounter, deal for mom
Weekends at the Science Center: Mother's Day
Weekends at the Science Center: Quails added to Butterfly Encounter
Weekends at the Science Center: Hands-on interactive exhibits
Weekends at the Science Center: Rooftop garden
Weekend's at the Science Center: Rooftop garden
Weekends at the Science Center: Infrared technology
Weekends at the Science Center: Ultraviolet light and sun damage
Weekends at the Science Center: New Exploring Space exhibit
Weekends at the Science Center: Rooftop garden reopening
Weekends at the Science Center: Earth Day party
Weekends at the Science Center: Earth Day participation
Weekends at the Science Center: The butterfly encounter
Weekends at the Science Center: Live science
Weekends at the Science Center: Dig into some live science
Weekends at the Science Center: Engineering Earth
Weekends at the Science Center: Space Day on Saturday
Weekends at the Science Center: Space Day
Weekends at the Science Center: Kicking off Earth Week
Weekends at the Science Center: Fun with Sikorsky
Weekends at the Science Center: Spacing out for NASA space weekend
Weekends at the Science Center: Sikorsky's 'Heliventure'
Weekends at the Science Center: NASA space weekend
Weekends at the Science Center: Storytime in the Critter Corner
Weekends at the Science Center: Splash and Bubbles
Weekends at the Science Center: The Kids Zone
Weekends at the Science Center: Slithery surprise
Weekends at the Science Center: Seeing some wildlife up close
Weekends at the Science Center: An expo about camps and adventure
Weekends at the Science Center: Community Day
Weekends at the Science Center: Hartford parade fun
Weekends at the Science Center: The Butterfly Encounter
Weekends at the Science Center: Tracking eye movement
Weekends at the Science Center: Mardi Gras Liquid Lounge
Weekends at the Science Center: Science showdown
Weekends at the Science Center: Movie in the Exploring Space Gallery
Weekends at the Science Center: Hogwarts Celebration of Science and Sorcery
Weekends at the Science Center: Exploring Space gallery
Weekends at the Science Center: Celebration of Science and Sorcery
Weekends at the Science Center: Trying to fly at 'Bionic Me'
Weekends at the Science Center: 'Bionic Me' racing
Weekends at the Science Center: Balloon show
Weekends at the Science Center: Electrostatic forces
Weekends at the Science Center: The Critter Corner
Weekends at the Science Center: Sensory-friendly day
Weekends at the Science Center: Charles Darwin's live science
Weekends at the Science Center: February camps
Weekends at the Science Center: Traveling exhibit
Weekends at the Science Center: New science alley
Weekends at the Science Center: Bionic Me exoskeleton
Weekends at the Science Center: Bionic Me
Weekends at the Science Center: Traveling exhibit space - Bionic Me
Weekends at the Science Center: Bionic Me
Weekends at the Science Center: Traveling gallery/Engineering Earth
Weekends at the Science Center: The new Science Alley
Weekends at the Science Center: New and improved science alley
Weekends at the Science Center: Brand new science alley
Weekends at the Science Center: A National Geographic 3D movie
Weekends at the Science Center: Butterfly Encounter
Weekends at the Science Center: The Butterfly Encounter
Weekends at the Science Center: Kid's Space, kid's price
Weekends at the Science Center: Exploring Alien worlds and androids
Weekends at the Science Center: Aliens worlds and androids
Weekends at the Science Center: Polar Express 3D at the digital theater
Weekends at the Science Center: Last minute gift ideas
Weekends at the Science Center: Exploring robotics
Weekends at the Science Center: Robotics
Weekends at the Science Center: Science Playhouse
Weekends at the Science Center: Mind Ball exhibit
Mark and TJ have some holiday fun with liquid nitrogen
Weekends at the Science Center: Black Friday deal
WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: The 3D digital theater
WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: Pricing specials for Veterans Day weekend
Weekends at the Science Center: Early Warning Weather exhibit
Weekends at the Science Center: Holiday day camps
Weekends at the Science Center: Exploring Mars
Weekends at the Science Center: Life on Mars
Weekends at the Science Center: Spooktacular Science
Weekends at the Science Center: Spooktacular Weekend
Weekends at the Science Center: Liquid Lounge
Weekends at the Science Center: Journey of Curiosity
Weekends at the Science Center: Dream Big movie
Weekends at the Science Center: Androids and Aliens
Weekends at the Science Center: Androids and aliens
Weekends at the Science Center: Alien Worlds and Androids
Weekends at the Science Center: Family Harvesting Day
Weekends at the Science Center: Sight and Sound Gallery
Weekends at the Science Center: Butterfly Encounter
Weekends at the Science Center: Green Gala
Weekends at the Science Center: Butterfly Encounter
Weekends at the Science Center: Engineering Earth
Weekends at the Science Center: A deal for Hartford residents
Weekends at the Science Center: Last weekend of summer vacation
Weekends at the Science Center: Solar Eclipse
Weekends at the Science Center: Martial Arts Day
Mark, TJ explore the world of Minecraft
Mark, TJ talk about upcoming Pixelmania event at CT Science Center
Weekends at the Science Center: Butterfly encounter
Weekends at the Science Center: Wildlife encounters
Weekends at the Science Center: Mark and TJ check out butterfly exhibit
Weekends at the Science Center: Butterfly Exhibit
Weekends at the Science Center: Kids Space
Weekends at the Science Center: Tropical visitors
Weekends at the Science Center: Pixelmania
Weekends at Science Center: Live tropical animals
Weekends at the Science Center: 2 new 3D shows
Weekends at the Science Center: Nautilus Live
Weekends at the Science Center: Curious George
Weekends at the Science Center: Science Alley redeveloped
Weekends at the Science Center: Father's Day weekend activities
Weekends at the Science Center: Historic ships
Weekends at the Science Center: Journey to Space film
Weekends at the Science Center: New summertime drink
Weekends at the Science Center: Beauty and the Beast
Weekends at the Science Center: Family gardening weekend
Weekends at the Science Center: Exploring the galaxies
News
Traffic
I-Team
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Doppler Loop
Maps and Radar
Better CT
Inside Channel 3
Advertise with Us
Job Openings
Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning
Children’s Programming
FCC EEO Public File Report
Public Inspection File Contact
All content © 2018,
WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station)
. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our
Privacy Policy
, and
Terms of Service
, and
Ad Choices
.