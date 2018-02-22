Should teachers be allowed to be armed in the classroom? - WFSB 3 Connecticut

  • Should teachers be allowed to be armed in the classroom?

    Yes
    63%
    6350 votes
    No
    37%
    3653 votes

  Trump suggests arming teachers as a solution to increase school safety

    Wednesday, February 21 2018
    President Donald Trump, after listening to a series of emotional stories and pleas to enhance school safety at the White House Wednesday, floated the idea of arming teachers and school staff, an idea that was met with support from many of the attendees.

    President Donald Trump, after listening to a series of emotional stories and pleas to enhance school safety at the White House Wednesday, floated the idea of arming teachers and school staff, an idea that was met with support from many of the attendees.

