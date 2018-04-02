At Yale New Haven Transplantation Center, our Center for Living Organ Donors arranges for kidney and liver transplants from living organ donors.

Thousands of Americans are waiting for organ transplants. The faster one gets a transplant from a living donor, the better the patient outcomes. At Yale New Haven Transplantation Center, our Center for Living Organ Donors arranges for kidney and liver transplants from living organ donors. Living Kidney donation does NOT need to be a perfect match. Our exchange program develops matches between incompatible pairs for living donor transplants.

Click here to learn more about living donation. More >>