The Travelers Championship announced Monday that renowned journalist Norah O’Donnell and Broadway’s “Hamilton” star Christopher Jackson will headline the Women’s Day breakfast.More >
The Travelers Championship announced on Thursday that Stanley Black & Decker has inked a 7-year commitment to become a presenting sponsor for the annual golf tournament.More >
The fourth-ranked golfer in the world will play in the Travelers Championship.More >
The reigning PGA Tour player of the year and FedExCup champion is headed for the Travelers Championship in Cromwell this summer.More >
The Travelers Championship announced on Wednesday that four-time major golf champion, Rory McIlroy has committed to play in the 2018 tournament.More >
Jordan Spieth won the 2017 Travelers Championship after a playoff on Sunday evening.More >
