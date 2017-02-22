Meet the college student behind Yimello Smoothies!

Kostas Sousoulas started a smoothie business, and he’s still working on his degree! He’s here with Victoria Tavares, a student a Southern Connecticut State University who is also involved in the business. They’re showing us what the delicious smoothies are made of. Click here for more information.
