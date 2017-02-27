Meet the author of the “Fancy Nancy” chapter book series!

Author Jane O’Connor is out with the final chapter book installment of “Fancy Nancy: Nancy Clancy.” She’s telling us what we can expect for this last book and what’s in store for the future! You’ll find “Fancy Nancy: Nancy Clancy, Late Breaking News” online and wherever books are sold.
