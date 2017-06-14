Governor Dannel Malloy and wife to host justice conference - WFSB 3 Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Governor Dannel Malloy and his wife Cathy will host a 2-day reimagining justice conference beginning today in Hartford. 

Reshaping the state's criminal justice system is something Malloy is passionate about and today he and the first lady will welcome criminal justice leaders from around the country for a two-day conference.