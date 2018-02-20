Playing a patient to help medical students at Quinnipiac Univers - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Playing a patient to help medical students at Quinnipiac University

Posted:

Standardized patient educators are people hired to play a patient for students studying to be in the medical field.  Scot went to find out how it all works.  When Quinnipiac University is searching for patients, they will post them in the “Working at Quinnipiac” tab at the bottom of the screen.  Click here to check the website now.