Hear from the little actors in “Daddy’s Home 2”

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg are hysterical in the movie “Daddy’s Home 2,” but the youngsters who play the kids get laughs too! Owen Vaccaro and Scarlett Estevez who play brother and sister in the movie tell us what filming was like. You can own “Daddy’s Home 2” on Blu-Ray and DVD today!
