CT gun reform advocacy group sees jump in interest

A gun reform advocacy group says the number of people who want to join in the wake of the Parkland shooting is astronomical.
Leaders of Moms Demand Action say they have never seen anything like this membership increase. They believe it's because a small group of courageous young people are speaking up and making a difference.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.