A product to keep the germs away - WFSB 3 Connecticut

A product to keep the germs away

Posted:

Clean Getaway Products, based in Woodbridge, is helping keep the germs away.  Ann Sanza and Michele Klein are the owners and they’re showing us some of their products.  They're available through K&S Distributors in East Hartford and Hamden, A & A Janitorial in Wallingford, and  Lupe’s Drug Store, Fairfield.  Click here to order and learn more.