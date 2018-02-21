Reconnecting with Gayle King - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Reconnecting with Gayle King

Our friend Gayle King is telling us about Dress for Success with O Magazine’s Creative Director, Adam Glassman.  The local chapter of Dress for Success is holding its annual Capital Catwalk on June 6th this year!  Click here for all the details.  Click here to learn more about Dress for Success. 