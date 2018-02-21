See Vincent van Gogh’s work through a brilliant new lens

You’re probably familiar with Vincent \van Gogh’s iconic work in the confines of a frame. A new film, nominated for an academy award, shows van Gogh’s life story through his paintings. It’s called “Loving Vincent.” We spoke with a director of the film, Dorota Kobiela. Look for Loving Vincent in theaters now!
