See Vincent van Gogh’s work through a brilliant new lens

You’re probably familiar with Vincent \van Gogh’s iconic work in the confines of a frame.  A new film, nominated for an academy award, shows van Gogh’s life story through his paintings.  It’s called “Loving Vincent.”  We spoke with a director of the film, Dorota Kobiela.  Look for Loving Vincent in theaters now!