The hottest toys from the 2018 American International Toy Fair - WFSB 3 Connecticut

The hottest toys from the 2018 American International Toy Fair

Posted:

The 2018 American International Toy Fair just wrapped up a couple of days ago.  Marissa DiBartolo, Senior Editor at The Toy Insider was there and she's showing us the toys she thinks are going to fly off store shelves this year.  Click here to see more toy reviews and suggestions from The Toy Insider.