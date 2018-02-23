Monkey Bread in the slow cooker!

Monkey bread is a delicious and addicting dessert that everyone will love. Julia Collin Davison, a host of America’s Test Kitchen and Cook’s Country, is showing us how to make the dough and topping. Be sure to find the recipe in the recipe section of our website and click here to learn more about America’s Test Kitchen.
