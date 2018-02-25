Lyme Art Association seeks help in building restoration - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Lyme Art Association seeks help in building restoration

Posted:
OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) -

A local community is looking for help in restoring and updating its main building, an art gallery that is nearly 100 years old. The Lyme Art Association is looking to raise money to help finish the restoration process. For those who are interested in donating, please visit the Lyme Art Association website.