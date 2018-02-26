Meet the chef and artist behind a unique cookbook

Amanda Glover and Raheem Nelson collaborated on a cool cookbook. It’s called “Sweetie, Bake Your Day.” Amanda created the recipes and Raheem did the artwork for it, all on his iPad! Click here to learn more about Amanda’s business and click here to learn more about Raheem.
