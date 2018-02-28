Here’s what you can expect for the premiere of “Survivor: Ghost - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Here’s what you can expect for the premiere of “Survivor: Ghost Island” tonight

Posted:

The new season of Survivor is like nothing you’ve ever seen before.  The mistakes of past castaways may be back to haunt the new contestants.  Host of “Survivor: Ghost Island,” Jeff Probst, is telling us more.  Be sure to watch the season premiere tonight at 8:00 on Channel 3.