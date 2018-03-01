Bowl-2-Benefit for domestic violence - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Domestic abuse is a heartbreaking reality.  The BH-Care Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services provides hope with shelters, a 24-hour crisis hotline, counseling, and more.  There’s a great event that supports this cause called Bowl-2-Benefit.  It’s happening on March 10th at Bowlero on Boston Post Rd in Milford.  Click here for more information.