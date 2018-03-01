Learn how to make a pie crust with crushed cookies

Christina Mattinson owns Dough and Company, a bakery known for its chocolate chip cookies. Today she’s showing us how to make a S’more Pie with crust made from crumbled cookies and graham crackers. Be sure to find the recipe in the recipe section of our website and click here to order cookies and treats from Christina.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.