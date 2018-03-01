Learn how to make a pie crust with crushed cookies - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Learn how to make a pie crust with crushed cookies

Posted:

Christina Mattinson owns Dough and Company, a bakery known for its chocolate chip cookies.  Today she’s showing us how to make a S’more Pie with crust made from crumbled cookies and graham crackers.  Be sure to find the recipe in the recipe section of our website and click here to order cookies and treats from Christina.