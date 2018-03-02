Check out the new movie based on the famous song, “I Can Only Imagine”

Check out the new movie based on the famous song, “I Can Only Im - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Dennis Quaid plays the father of singer Bart Millard from MercyMe, who wrote the inspirational song “I Can Only Imagine.”  Dennis is telling us what it was like to play an abusive parent in this faith-based movie.  Be sure to look for “I Can Only Imagine” in theaters on March 16th.