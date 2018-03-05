Morning coffee, donuts, and great guest speakers for veterans - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Morning coffee, donuts, and great guest speakers for veterans

Did you know there's a place for veterans to have morning coffee, donuts, mingle with other veterans, and hear from great guest speakers?  It happens once a month in Wallingford!  It's called Veteran's Coffee House and it's hosted by Assisted Living Services.  Click here to learn more.  Promotional consideration provided by Assisted Living Services.