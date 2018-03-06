How to create a soothing sleep environment for children - WFSB 3 Connecticut

How to create a soothing sleep environment for children

Sleep is so important, especially for small children.  Sometimes they have a hard time falling to sleep, and no one likes that.  Family and lifestyle blogger Julie Kieras is showing us some products to help create a soothing sleep environment.  Click here to see Julie's blog, Happy Strong Home.