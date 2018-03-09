Bubblemania: meet the man with incredible bubble skills - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Bubblemania: meet the man with incredible bubble skills

Posted:

Bubbles are not just for kids, Casey Carle is proving that to us today!  He’s the man behind Bubblemania, a mesmerizing show featuring bubbles and comedy.  Click here for more information about his show at the Palace Theatre in Stamford and other shows coming to the stage.