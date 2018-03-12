FORECAST: Storm to pack a punch overnight into tomorrow - WFSB 3 Connecticut
FORECAST: Storm to pack a punch overnight into tomorrow
3/12/2018 8:14:46 AM EDT
By Rob Polansky
rob.polansky@wfsb.com
Follow @rpolanskyWFSB
The state's third nor'easter in less than two weeks will once again develop to the south of the state and could bring snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour.
