Learn about weight loss by living lean - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Learn about weight loss by living lean

Posted:

Being overweight can lead to serious health problems.  Rob Nevins of My Slim Nation is telling us about his philosophy on weight loss by living lean.  He’s joined by Paul Castiglione who saw major changes in his health on this plan.  There’s a free seminar tomorrow at Rob’s place on North Colony Road in Wallingford.  Click here to learn more.