Bedroom furniture that looks just as great as it’s made

If you’re looking for a new bedroom set for the kids, we have just the place! Furniture at The Bedroom Connection is made so you can start off small and keep adding to accommodate your growing family. The store is located on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington, click here to see more.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.