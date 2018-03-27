Maria Menounos on pets and a program that brings her joy

Maria Menounos is a talented actress, writer, journalist and a pet lover! She's telling us about the Mutt-i-grees program and the important role pets play in the home. If you want to donate to the Mutt-i-grees charity, post a picture on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram showing how your pet is a star, use #BHDogShow and tag Purina. They'll donate $5.00 to the program. Promotional consideration provided by: Purina.