Maria Menounos on pets and a program that brings her joy

Maria Menounos on pets and a program that brings her joy

Maria Menounos is a talented actress, writer, journalist and a pet lover!  She's telling us about the Mutt-i-grees program and the important role pets play in the home.  If you want to donate to the Mutt-i-grees charity, post a picture on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram showing how your pet is a star, use #BHDogShow and tag Purina.  They'll donate $5.00 to the program.  Promotional consideration provided by: Purina.