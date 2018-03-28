Learn how to make Crepes Suzette

It might look intimidating, but Laura Grimmer of The Perfect Pear tells us making Crepes Suzette it’s not that difficult! Watch to learn how to make this delicious French dish and be sure to find the recipe in the recipe section of our website. Click here to see products and classes offered at The Perfect Pear.
