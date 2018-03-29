Setting the record straight on yogurt

Heidi Harkopf is a registered dietitian with the New England Dairy and Food Council. She’s explaining what makes certain yogurts different from others. She’s also showing us how yogurt can be a great substitute for mayonnaise. Be sure to find the recipe for Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad in the recipe section of our website and click here to learn more about the benefits of dairy.
