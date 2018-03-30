Make a difference in the Fight for Air Climb - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Make a difference in the Fight for Air Climb

Millions of people struggle with lung diseases like asthma, COPD, lung cancer, and more.  The Lung Association of Connecticut wants you to come out for the Fight For Air Climb in Hartford.  You can step up to make a difference and feel good about climbing a skyscraper.  Click here to learn more!