Fire displaces a Milford family, injures two firefighters on Sunday

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -

A family is displaced after a fast-moving, large fire destroyed their Milford home on Sunday evening. The fire took place on Naugatuck Avenue in Milford just after 6:30 p.m. The Milford Fire Battalion Chief, Anthony Fabrizi said two firefighters were injured while battling the fire but are expected to be OK.