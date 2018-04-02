What to eat to get you on track

If you're feeling off track when it comes to food and exercise and want to get on track, you don't have to worry about starving or eating things you don't like on this diet! Rob Nevins of Slim Nation is showing us what a typical day of food looks like. Click here to learn more about his free seminar coming up.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.