Not your typical sidewalk chalk art

Scot is not a fan of sidewalk chalk art, but his heart may be softened after this story. Jaime Laducer is an artist with Chalk Art New England, and she drew an amazing portrait of Scot. Her creations are in stores and restaurants, not on sidewalks. Watch to see her story and click here to learn more.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.