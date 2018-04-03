The importance of knowing your blood pressure

We're playing fact or fiction with Gina Breton and Kimberly Renton from Access Health CT. They're telling us why knowing your blood pressure is so important. There's a blood pressure screening event happening at the Westfield Meriden Mall on April 12 from 10am-2pm. Click here to learn more about Access Health CT.
