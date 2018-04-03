The importance of knowing your blood pressure - WFSB 3 Connecticut

The importance of knowing your blood pressure

Posted:

We're playing fact or fiction with Gina Breton and Kimberly Renton from Access Health CT.  They're telling us why knowing your blood pressure is so important.  There's a blood pressure screening event happening at the Westfield Meriden Mall on April 12 from 10am-2pm.  Click here to learn more about Access Health CT.