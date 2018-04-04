Dead cat found in New Britain tests positive for rabies

Officials in New Britain are warning residents after a deceased feral cat tested positive for rabies. The New Britain Health Department said the cat was found in the Belvedere neighborhood, near Stanley Street and Marlin Road. The cat tested positive for rabies on April 2nd.
