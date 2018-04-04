Dawson’s Creek anniversary photo shoot - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Dawson’s Creek anniversary photo shoot

Posted:

It’s been 20 years since Dawson’s Creek first aired on TV.  The cast included Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, and James Van Der Beek who is from Cheshire!  Cameras were rolling during their Entertainment Weekly cover shoot.  To watch Entertainment Weekly's full Dawson's Creek reunion, go to peopletv.com.