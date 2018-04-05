Business, tech school with 2 CT campuses closes immediately

A business and technical school with two locations in Connecticut announced on Wednesday that it has permanently closed. Ridley-Lowell Business & Technical Institute officials sent a letter to students saying all future classes and programs are canceled, and all campuses are now closed.
