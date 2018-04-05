Trending hair and makeup looks for prom

Prom season is coming up for many high schools across the state…so, how will you do your hair and makeup? Erin Infantino, makeup artist and owner of Simply Gorgeous By Erin, is showing us some popular looks for prom this year. Click here to learn more about Erin or to make an appointment!
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.