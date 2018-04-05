Teaching kids about money

Do kids really understand money? How should you start talking to them about it? New York Times Best Selling author Beth Kobliner is sharing her thoughts on that. She recently teamed up with actress Kate McKinnon to make a funny, but informative video about kids and money. Click here to learn more about Beth and click here to see the full video.
