Win a trip to Punta Cana from Foxwoods Resort Casino

How would you like to win a trip to Punta Cana? It could happen if you win the $50,000 Foxwoods Rockin The Caribbean Giveaway! Five People will win a free trip to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Kara went to The Hard Rock Cafe at Foxwoods Resort Casino to find out more. Click here to enter to win.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.