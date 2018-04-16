Do you need an antibiotic?

How do you know if an antibiotic is the right treatment for what ails you? It's sometimes hard to know. Dr. Alina Filozov from Middlesex Hospital talks about what you need to know, and the dangers of antibiotic resistance. Click here for more information about Middlesex Hospital.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.