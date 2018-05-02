Learn how to make smooth custard using a Bain Marie

Laura Grimmer of The Perfect Pear is showing us how to make smooth, delicious custard using a technique called Bain Marie. She says it's actually easier than making pudding! Click here to see beautiful wares for the kitchen and bar. You can also check out The Perfect Pear in person at 51 Main St. in Chester.
