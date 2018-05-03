Learn how to make a dessert that’s almost too beautiful to eat

We’re learning how to make a dessert that looks more like a work of art! Adam Young of Sift Bake Shop is showing us how to make a Soufflé Glacé. Click here to learn more about Adam and be sure to watch him on Food Network’s Best Baker in America starting Monday May 7. You'll find the recipe in the recipe section of our website.
