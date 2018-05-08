The Millennial's guide to babysitting

Gone are the days of pulling out your address book to find a babysitter, parents are now using an app called Bambino. Katie Hill is the Marketing Manager at Bambino, she's explaining how it works and why people love it! The app is free in the App and Google Play Stores, click here for more information.
