Changes to expect in your hair during and after pregnancy

Pregnancy causes lots of changes to a woman's body, but many women are surprised to see how much it changes your hair! Kara met up with a new mom and Jay Roberts, owner of Blades Salon in Old Wethersfield. He's telling her what she can expect now that the baby has arrived and some easy mom-do's! Be sure to follow Blades on Instagram: @Bladesalon.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.