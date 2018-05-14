See how Woofgang & Co. are making pets smile and spreading happiness

There’s a new business in Connecticut that’s not only making pets smile, it’s helping people spread more happiness. Woofgang and Company is the creation of three moms who wanted to help young people with disabilities. Watch to learn more and click here for more information.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.