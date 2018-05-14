The story "The Dogs of Camelot: Stories of Kennedy Canines"

Dr. Margaret Reed is a nationally known animal trainer who met JFK and his dogs when she was a child. She's telling us more her new book "The Dogs of Camelot." There will be a book signing at RJ Julia Booksellers in Madison on June 12th. Click here for more information.
